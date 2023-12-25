4 QBs who deserve to be benched after their Week 16 performance
These quarterbacks did not rise to the occasion in Week 16, and their teams should consider other options under center in Week 17.
By Josh Wilson
Week 16 was the week of NFL playoff swings, with plenty of teams seeing their playoff appearance probability rising or dropping sharply based on wins or losses.
On Christmas Eve week, some teams were gifted division wins and near-certain playoff berths. Others saw their seasons tumble to near disqualification.
One key player we don't have on the following list: Steelers backup Mason Rudolph, who started on Saturday and had -- among quarterbacks in the pre-4pm Sunday games -- the eighth-best EPA per play (0.296). Though it's possible Kenny Pickett will be healthy enough to return for Week 17, Rudolph's performance was good enough that the decision of him vs Pickett is not exactly an easy one.
Without further ado, here are the quarterbacks who should be benched based on their Week 16 performances:
Trevor Siemian
NFL journeyman Trevor Siemian was called upon for his first start of the NFL season this week for the New York Jets. Siemian led the Jets to a 30-28 win, but much of the propulsion for the Jets offense was brought via Breece Hall in the run game.
Hall ended the day with 95 yards with two touchdowns. Israel Abanikanda added 43 of his own, with both backs averaging 4.8 yards per carry. The passing game generated -0.32 expected points added (EPA) per play, with the run game generating a far better -0.12.
Siemian also produced one of the worst completion percentages over expected (CPOE) of the week in the pre-Sunday-4 p.m. games. Of course, expectations have to be tempered here. It was his first start of the year and he was filling in for the injured Zach Wilson.
Wilson hopes to get back for Thursday night next week, and the Jets didn't see enough good from Siemian to keep him starting. New York has been eliminated from playoff contention, so this is more about getting Wilson confidence than it is starting the better player, anyway.