4 QBs who deserve to be benched after their Week 16 performance
These quarterbacks did not rise to the occasion in Week 16, and their teams should consider other options under center in Week 17.
By Josh Wilson
Case Keenum/Davis Mills
Case Keenum and Davis Mills tag-teamed the Texans QB role in Week 16 with C.J. Stroud still out with injury. Keenum was benched midway through with Mills coming in to play cleanup, but it was too little, too late.
The results from both quarterbacks were less than inspiring in a meaningful game in regards to playoff positioning implications. It was the game of the week with the largest cumulative playoff probability swing of any game on the Week 16 schedule. Whichever team won this game likely goes to the playoffs, and the other doesn't.
The Browns win and are likely in. The Texans, on the other side, need some luck.
Filling Stroud's shoes is no small task. And while Mills did an OK job with 149 yards and two passing touchdowns, Stroud will still be a far better option once healthy.
Stroud is reportedly "progressing", and the Texans clearly don't have a better quarterback than him on the roster. The hope will be that he can give it a go next week. Houston's playoff probabilty sits at 38 percent after the Week 16 loss and need every win they can get to stay in the picture.