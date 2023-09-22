4 quarterbacks Browns could have acquired instead of Deshaun Watson
The Deshaun Watson trade has not aged well for the Cleveland Browns. These quarterbacks arguably would be contributing more to the franchise now.
By Josh Wilson
Brock Purdy
The Browns should get a slight pass for passing on Brock Purdy in the 2022 NFL Draft because 31 teams did the same exact thing. Drafted with the very last pick by the San Francisco 49ers, Purdy skirted all assessments of his game in 2023, nearly leading his team to a Super Bowl appearance in his rookie season.
Already in 2023, he looks every bit the capable quarterback he proved he was last year and then some, with a slightly better passing success rate this year than last and a largely similar completion rate. He has yet to throw an interception and is fourth in EPA per play among quarterbacks through two weeks.
The point here is less about the Browns missing out on Purdy specifically, but rather the idea that the Browns likely could have gotten a lower-risk, higher-reward quarterback in the draft if they applied themselves and committed to better scouting and talent identification. Some patience may have been needed, too, something they just may not have felt was tenable after spending years on Baker Mayfield.
Watson was a knee-jerk signing that they doubled down on with a guaranteed contract for, and they could have found a cheaper, more effective option with a higher ceiling and more longevity in the draft.
Here's how Purdy compares to Deshaun Watson in 2022 and 2023 (Thursday night's Week 3 game excluded):
Stat
Difference (Purdy-Watson)
Brock Purdy
Deshaun Watson
Yards
+309
1,800
1,491
Touchdowns
+6
15
9
Interceptions
-5
4
7
QB rating
+30.1
106.2
76.2
Yards per game
+30.1
163.6
186.4
TD/game
+0.24
1.363
1.125
INT/game
-0.511
.3636
0.875
Tough scene in Cleveland.