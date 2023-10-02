4 Raiders who who proved they don’t belong in Week 4 loss to Chargers
The Raiders fell short against the Chargers in a critical divisional loss in Week 4. These are four Raiders players who shouldn't be here.
By Kristen Wong
Raiders who don't belong No. 3: Whoever was guarding Khalil Mack
One does not just get six sacks in a single game. One gets six sacks in a single game because the offensive line is slacking.
The Raiders to blame for Khalil Mack's sack total include left tackle Kolton Miller, left guard Dylan Parham, the rest of the starting O-line, and also the coaches for not doubling Mack throughout the game.
Mack was just one sack shy of tying the single-game sack record, and he was able to feast on his former team with 10 total tackles, five tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, and one pass defended.
Mack is a talented pass-rusher in his own right, but.... seriously, why didn't Las Vegas double up on him? It's not uncommon for defenses to assign two players to shadow an opposing elite pass-rusher. Micah Parsons, Myles Garrett, and others have also gotten special treatment. After Mack's initial success rushing the quarterback, the Raiders needed to adjust. They didn't, and they paid the price.