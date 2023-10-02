4 Raiders who who proved they don’t belong in Week 4 loss to Chargers
The Raiders fell short against the Chargers in a critical divisional loss in Week 4. These are four Raiders players who shouldn't be here.
By Kristen Wong
Raiders who don't belong No. 2: Maxx Crosby
Here we have one Raider who clearly doesn't belong on the team because he's just too good. The Chargers may have Mack, but the Raiders have two-time Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby.
Crosby finished Sunday's game with a team-leading eight tackles along with two tackles for loss and two sacks. The 2022 DPOY candidate looked dejected after the loss and can probably relate to what Broncos vet Garett Bolles said earlier this season: "I'm tired of losing."
In Crosby's last four years in Las Vegas, he hasn't won that much, save for a 10-7 season in 2021.
Despite being the best Raiders defender in Week 5 and truthfully in the last half-decade, Crosby still has to swallow a bitter loss to a divisional rival. He belongs on a legitimate playoff contender, not a lowly AFC West team. C'est la vie.