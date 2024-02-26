4 ranked college basketball teams on upset alert this week, Feb. 26-March 3
It feels as if big upsets happen on a near-daily basis in college basketball this season. These four ranked teams could find themselves as upset victims this week if they're not careful.
No. 16 Kentucky (At Mississippi State 2/27)
Inconsistency has certainly been the name of the game for college basketball's top teams this season and Kentucky is no exception. The Wildcats have put up some strong performances, such as a neutral site win over North Carolina and a dominant home victory against Alabama on Saturday, but have mixed in some strange losses to the likes of UNC Wilmington and a down LSU team.
The road has actually been a decent place for Kentucky, which is 5-2 in true road games this season, but Tuesday's trip to Starkville is fraught with peril. While a 90-77 win over Mississippi State earlier this year in Lexington could lead some fans to assume a sweep is in the cards, this game is much more important to a Bulldogs team that is much closer to the cut line.
Mississippi State is also red hot right now, earning their fifth straight win on Saturday with an 87-67 beatdown of LSU. Josh Hubbard knocked down six threes as part of a career-high 32 points for the Bulldogs, who close their schedule with four straight games against potential tournament teams.
Finding a way to split those games should be enough to ensure Mississippi State goes dancing and getting Kentucky at home would increase their margin for error ahead of a two-game trip to Auburn and Texas A&M. Expect a massive effort from the Bulldogs, which would be enough to trip up the Wildcats if Kentucky can't match their energy level on Tuesday.