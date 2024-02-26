4 ranked college basketball teams on upset alert this week, Feb. 26-March 3
It feels as if big upsets happen on a near-daily basis in college basketball this season. These four ranked teams could find themselves as upset victims this week if they're not careful.
No. 18 South Carolina (At Texas A&M 2/28)
We'll stay in the SEC here with a look at the Gamecocks, who were in this space last week and avoided an upset with a big road win at Ole Miss. That effort was important after South Carolina coughed up a home game against LSU earlier in the week, which shows that this team is vulnerable in the right situation.
A big reason that South Carolina is particularly vulnerable to upsets is that they don't put the ball in the basket enough. The Gamecocks average 71.8 points per game, which ranks 267th in the country, which often puts them into lower scoring games that can swing with a bad bounce of the basketball.
Wednesday's trip to Texas A&M is very tricky because the Aggies are far better than their 15-12 record indicates. An ill-timed four-game losing streak has taken Texas A&M right near the cut line, but they have been dangerous in their own building, scoring wins over Kentucky, Florida and Tennessee at home.
The desperation factor should be through the roof for the Aggies, who have to add another good win to their ledger to offset bad losses to Vanderbilt and a season sweep by Arkansas. South Carolina is set to face another tough road environment and anything less than their best effort could lead to a loss.