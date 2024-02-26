4 ranked college basketball teams on upset alert this week, Feb. 26-March 3
It feels as if big upsets happen on a near-daily basis in college basketball this season. These four ranked teams could find themselves as upset victims this week if they're not careful.
No. 21 Dayton (At Loyola Chicago 3/1)
It's fitting that the first day of March will bring with it our final upset special of the week as Dayton has a very tough road assignment in the A-10. The Flyers have quietly surged into the Top 25 on the strength of a gaudy 21-5 record but they are actually third in the conference right now, trailing both Loyola Chicago and Richmond by a game.
Three of Dayton's five losses have come in league play, including last Wednesday's setback at George Mason. Friday's trip to take on the Ramblers is a dicey one for the Flyers as they need to get this game to keep themselves from slipping toward the cut line if they can't claim the A-10's automatic bid.
This contest is also very important to Loyola Chicago, which has had a much smoother second year in the A-10 after finishing near the bottom of the league's table last season. A pair of questionable non-conference losses to UIC at home and at Tulsa have really hurt the Ramblers' at-large hopes, meaning they need to keep stacking wins to make themselves a true bubble possibility.
The matchup with Dayton is Loyola's only chance left to add a notable win to their resume ahead of the A-10 Tournament. Expect the Ramblers to give Dayton everything they've got and anything less than a top performance could leave the Flyers with their second loss in the past three games.