4 ranked college basketball teams on upset alert this week, 1/15-21
Upsets have really thrown the AP Top 25 into chaos over the course of the past week. These four ranked squads have to be very careful to avoid becoming the latest college basketball upset victims over the next seven days.
No. 15 Oklahoma (At Cincinnati 1/20)
We've picked on the Sooners a bit in this space because Oklahoma's profile screams as a team due for some regression to the mean. Things were rough for Oklahoma last week as they were upset at TCU and then blown out in Allen Fieldhouse against Kansas, which dropped the Sooners to 1-2 in league play.
Expectations were low for the Sooners entering the year so Porter Moser didn't put together the most challenging schedule for his team in non-conference play. The result was a gaudy record that included little substance and no true road games prior to league play, which is a very bad idea for a team that now wants to play at the deep end of the Big 12 pool.
Saturday will see the Sooners hit the road again to take on Cincinnati, which has looked more than up to the challenge of Big 12 play in their first year as a conference member. The Bearcats lost a pair of heartbreakers last week, losing to Texas late thanks to a key Max Abmas three-pointer while losing by three at Baylor on Sunday.
Cincinnati has NCAA Tournament hopes but doesn't quite have the resume to justify inclusion in the field of 68 yet. Defending home court on Saturday against Oklahoma is a must and the Sooners might be walking into a buzz saw they're not very prepared for once again.