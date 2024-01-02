4 reasons why Mike Tomlin’s winning-season streak is actually bad for the Steelers
As Mike Tomlin keeps his winning-season streak alive, just know that all it is doing is delaying the inevitable. The Pittsburgh Steelers are actually worse off with these persistent nine-win seasons.
By John Buhler
3. We are making a huge deal out of an empty-calorie nonsense team accomplishment
I will preface this by saying I am a child of the Team of the '90s era of Atlanta Braves baseball. From 1991 to 2005, Atlanta won its division every season. Although the Braves may not caught the then-Montreal Expos during the 1994 season, they won it all a year later in 1995. What I am getting at is although the Braves won 14 straight division titles, they only had one World Series to show for it...
But even then, the Braves actually won something, as in its division an unprecedented 14 times in a row. That may never happen again. There are surely mixed feelings about this record among those in Braves Country, but it is still an accomplishment worth celebrating. When it comes to Tomlin's streak, it is not the same because it does not merit raising a banner inside of your sacred sports cathedral.
To me, it comes across in the same way as being the best rebounding guard in basketball, the fastest catcher in baseball or the best running quarterback in football. These attributes can all help your team win games, but that is not what the position is designed to do. Tomlin is supposed to win games, but he is benefiting from working in the most stable environment in the NFL. He underachieves there.
It would be a great accomplishment for a team that never wins its conference, but this is Pittsburgh.