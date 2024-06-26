4 retired NBA veterans who could follow JJ Redick as first-time head coaches
Over the years, former NBA players have found success in making the leap from player to head coach without working as an assistant first. The list goes on, including ex-players Steve Kerr, Jason Kidd, Tyronn Lue, Steve Nash, and now JJ Redick.
Redick is the most recent hire. He's now the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, and he has no coaching experience. With this big hire by LA, it puts into perspective how likely it could be for organizations to hire former NBA players as head coaches. The list can go on, but here are four former players who can catch the eye of teams looking for a new head coach, assuming the players themselves are willing to take the leap.
1. Pau Gasol
The six-time All-Star is an interesting coaching prospect, considering his experience in the NBA and internationally. Gasol saw immense success on the court and did so through his intelligence and teamwork. He also had a global perspective on the game, which made his ability to connect with players who aren't from the United States easier.
Especially considering that the league is welcoming more international players, this can make it much easier for young players to connect with a coach who comes from similar backgrounds as them. Gasol also has the respect of the entire NBA community for being a star with the Spanish National Team. Throughout the years, he has been one of the few big men who understand the game of basketball so well. Many bigs mimic his style of play, and as a head coach, he can influence an entire franchise to do the same.
2. Andre Iguodala
Iguodala's defensive prowess and basketball IQ sit at the top of his resume when looking at a new NBA head coach. As a player, he has thrived in high-pressure situations and has shown that he is capable of making big plays on both ends of the floor. His leadership and all-around experience translate well into coaching and in the area where he can mentor younger players.
He possesses a calm demeanor and is respectful and likable, making him an excellent candidate for a player's coach. Iguodala recently retired after two decades in the league, but he may be eager to return to the NBA sidelines. In addition, he has made cameos on national television giving his basketball insights, so it isn't crazy to think he could make the leap into coaching.
3. Jamal Crawford
As one of the most valuable role players in the NBA he has shown to also be good at broadcasting as well. His unique and dynamic playing style on the basketball court was exceptional. He is a skilled ball-handler with exceptional dribbling ability and a knack for creating his own shot off the dribble. In addition to his scoring ability, his high basketball IQ was big in his game, which allowed him to make smart decisions and set up his teammates for perfect scoring opportunities.
If Crawford ever showed interest in coaching, which he has not yet, teams would likely be running after him due to his success in the league as a role player on winning teams. His perspective, being an under-the-radar player who played with some of the NBA's greats, will attract many front offices.
4. Tim Duncan
The Hall of Famer is a different candidate because he already has prior coaching experience with his former team, the San Antonio Spurs. He was hired as Spurs assistant coach in 2019 and made his head coaching debut at 44 years old when head coach Gregg Popovich was dealing with personal business. In that game, the Spurs won. While Duncan stepped down as assistant coach in 2020, he has shown enough potential on the court and the sideline to fill the big shoes of Popovich through his short coaching stint.
Throughout his NBA career, he has shown exceptional basketball IQ, leadership qualities, and dedication to the game. He has also been on championship teams and has mentored younger players on winning teams. A combination of his ability to mentor younger players gives him the advantage of being a great coach who can teach the game from his own experiences.
Looking at the Spurs dynasty led by Popovich, Duncan played a main role in its success. Being coached by Popovich throughout his career already gives him a boost on his resume.