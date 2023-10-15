4 San Francisco 49ers to blame for first loss of the season in Cleveland
The 49ers lost their first game of the 2023 season in Week 6 with a late missed field goal against the Browns. Fingers have to be pointed.
1. Brock Purdy played his worst game since taking over as 49ers QB1
In all honesty, this was a massive game for the "Brock Purdy is a system quarterback who's not actually that good" crowd.
Purdy lost two of his biggest weapons throughout this game due to injuries. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel left the game after only playing eight snaps and then Christian McCaffrey suffered an oblique injury that he tried to return from but was ultimately ruled out with early in the fourth quarter. And frankly, it showed when you watched the 49ers quarterback.
For all of the good things Purdy has done since being forced into action last season and then claiming the starting job, there might be some truth to the idea that Kyle Shanahan and some of the best skill position players in the NFL have helped him tremendously. After all, with that group a tad depleted -- albeit against a great Browns defense -- Purdy was just 12-of-27 for a mere 125 yards, one touchdown, and his first interception in 248 attempts.
Even if McCaffrey and Samuel miss time beyond the end of this Week 6 game, I do expect Purdy to ultimately bounce back. He's proven his moxie and ability, particularly within the Shanahan system in San Francisco. Adjustments will be made to whatever the personnel available is.
However, there's also no denying that Purdy's worst performance to date in the NFL played a pivotal role in his team taking its first loss of the season.