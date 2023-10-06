4 SF Giants who won't be back not named Gabe Kapler
In addition to searching for a new manager, the Giants may have some on-field replacements to seek out for these four players coming off disappointing seasons.
3. Alex Wood won't be back with the Giants next season
Wood's 2023 season was a real struggle for the once-dependable lefty. He went 5-5 in 29 games for the Giants, 12 of which he started and two of which he finished. He had a 4.33 ERA over 97.2 innings.
The Braves drafted wood. He was traded to the Dodgers, where he stayed for four seasons. He was part of a multi-player deal that sent him and Yasiel Puig to the Cincinnati Reds, where he remained for a season. He was signed back to the Dodgers in free agency for another season. He went to the Giants in free agency in 2021.
In a good season, Wood is an excellent low-end rotation option in a good season. But due to injuries, his role has changed as he's more of a long relief option. But he's a real risk and that's why he will not be back with the Giants as they are ready to move on.