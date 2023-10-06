4 SF Giants who won't be back not named Gabe Kapler
In addition to searching for a new manager, the Giants may have some on-field replacements to seek out for these four players coming off disappointing seasons.
2. Joc Pederson won't be back with the Giants next season
Pederson was the highest-paid athlete on the Giants in 2023. With a one-year deal worth $19.65 million, he was a highly-paid designated hitter and occasional corner outfielder.
He hit .235/.348/.416 with 14 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 59 runs scored, and 51 RBI. This was an actual drop from how he did for the Giants in 2022, when he hit .274/.353/.521 with 23 home runs, 57 runs scored, and 70 RBI.
It's a real headscratcher that Pederson would be the player receiving the largest salary. Sure, they lost out on Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa. Yes, Pederson is a dynamic personality. It seems Ziadi was taking a chance, hoping that Pederson would become something he is not — a superstar. Pederson's numbers don't reflect that of a superstar. A fun role-player? Yes.
Ziadi likely feels burned from his gamble on Pederson and will likely move on in search of a true star.