4 teams that should regret not signing Corey Seager when they had the chance
Corey Seager was available to the highest bidder back in 2021, but the Texas Rangers won out. These teams cannot be thrilled watching the 2023 World Series.
By Mark Powell
The Los Angeles Dodgers could have kept Corey Seager
Corey Seager won a World Series MVP for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yet, they let him walk in favor of internal options. At the time, the fanbase didn't consider Seager a long-term option at the position, especially given his asking price. But would Los Angeles have been better-served keeping him, rather than letting Seager walk?
The easy answer here is yes, though that includes some revisionist history. The Dodgers believed in Gavin Lux, then one of their top prospects, as the shortstop of the future. In the meantime, Los Angeles thought they could man the position with short-term free agent contract. That did not pan out.
The Dodgers could very well be in pole positioning to sign Shohei Ohtani this offseason. If they signed Seager, that might be out the window, even for this ownership group. However, would they have won another World Series with Seager in tow?