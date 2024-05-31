4 teams that should trade for Tanner Scott before it’s too late
Trading Luis Arraez when they did was a signal that Miami Marlins President of Baseball Operations Peter Bendix is open for business. The Marlins, despite some better play since the Arraez trade, are a team going nowhere in 2024. Trading players away who won't be part of their long-term future should be Bendix's priority as he tries to revamp a poor farm system.
One of those players who almost certainly won't be part of their long-term future is Tanner Scott, a reliever who has been one of the few bright spots for Miami this season but is set to hit free agency at the end of the 2024 campaign. Scott was a vital piece to Miami's playoff team in 2023 and has been great as their closer this season as well, but will be 30 years old in July and will make more money in free agency than Miami will be willing to pay him.
While Miami's starting pitchers are understandably getting the most recognition in trade rumors, Scott's name has surfaced in discussions according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal ($) who says that teams are inquiring. The Marlins proved with the Arraez trade that they're willing to do a deal now if the price is right. With that in mind, these four teams should try and get Scott as soon as possible before they miss out.
4. The Mariners could use another back-end reliever
The Seattle Mariners are a team built from their pitching. Their rotation generates the most headlines, but their bullpen has impressed as well, ranking eighth in the majors with a 3.58 ERA. Relievers like Andres Munoz and Trent Thornton have had impressive years, but it's pretty clear that Seattle would benefit by adding another late-game arm like Scott.
Ryne Stanek was brought in this past offseason to be a valuable arm late in games for Scott Servais but he's had a down year thus far, posting a 4.26 ERA in 22 appearances. His 3.54 FIP suggests he's encountered some bad luck, but Scott would be a pretty clear upgrade even with his command issues while also adding some variety given the fact that he's left-handed.
Seattle's No. 1 priority as the deadline approaches should be bolstering their lineup but that doesn't mean they can't look to improve in other ways as well. Adding a late-game arm like Scott to pair with Munoz could make Seattle really tough to beat in the postseason.
3. The Rangers are in desperate need of some bullpen help
The defending champion Texas Rangers have had a rough start to their season, going 27-29 in their first 56 games. They're 3.0 games back of the first-place Mariners, and a big reason why is their bullpen.
Yes, their offense has been inconsistent and they have an absurd amount of starting pitching injuries, but their bullpen has once again been their Achilles heel ranking 29th in the majors with a 4.88 ERA. Texas expected Jose Leclerc to pick up where he left off last season and close for them, but his struggles led the team to demote him from that role early on.
Kirby Yates has excelled in that role and David Robertson has been fantastic setting up, but those two and Jacob Latz have been the only serviceable arms for Bruce Bochy to turn to. Adding a dynamic southpaw in Scott not only gives Bochy a second lefty to turn to, but a trustworthy arm to rely on late in games.
2. The Royals could use a late-game arm as they make their postseason push
The Kansas City Royals have been one of, if not the most surprising team in the majors this season, going 35-23 in their first 58 games of the year. They're just 3.0 games out of first place in the AL Central. Fans assumed Kansas City would improve after they finally showed a willingness to spend some money over the offseason, but they have the sixth-best record in baseball. They've been outstanding.
As good as they've been, their bullpen has had its ups and downs. They rank 18th in bullpen ERA which isn't horrible, but the only team below them currently in a postseason spot is the San Francisco Giants who are just one game over .500. Their bullpen is going to have to improve if they're going to want to make a deep run.
Kansas City has James McArthur closing, but he has three blown saves already and has a relatively high 3.80 ERA. Arms like John Schreiber and Angel Zerpa have done a lot of heavy lifting in relief, but this 'pen lacks depth and lacks much high-end talent. Scott would be a great add.
1. The Cubs desperately need a left-handed reliever
After a solid start, things have been trending in the wrong direction for the Chicago Cubs lately. After losing three of four against the Milwaukee Brewers, they're now 28-29 on the season and down to third place in the NL Central. Their offense has been the biggest issue in this recent skid, but their bullpen has been an issue all year.
Chicago has a 4.56 bullpen ERA which is good for 25th in the majors. They expected Adbert Alzolay to pick up where he left off last season but Alzolay struggled when healthy and is now injured. Several of the team's relievers have missed time this season including Drew Smyly, Julian Merryweather, and Yency Almonte.
While they've gotten some strong contributions from guys like Hector Neris and Mark Leiter Jr., the Cubs desperately need another late-game arm, particularly from the left side. As of now, Smyly is the only southpaw in their bullpen, and he's probably best suited for lower-leverage spots.
The Cubs will need their bats to pick it up if they want to make a serious run at a postseason spot, but will also need to fix their season-long bullpen issue as well. Acquiring Scott would accomplish the latter.