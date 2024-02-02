4 teams that will regret missing out on Corbin Burnes
The Baltimore Orioles landed Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes in a gigantic trade. Here are four teams who will regret not trading for Burnes.
By Scott Rogust
3. Boston Red Sox
It's no surprise that the Boston Red Sox make it on this list. Have they done anything notable to help their team compete and not finish near the bottom of the AL East for the second year in a row? They haven't.
The Red Sox traded away Alex Verdugo to the rival New York Yankees, and effectively replaced him with Tyler O'Neill from the St. Louis Cardinals. O'Neill is a fine player and all, but he doesn't exactly move the needle. For the starting rotation, the Red Sox signed Lucas Giolito to a one-year contract. It's a solid move, but he slots in as the ace for Boston. This comes after they traded away Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves.
Instead, the Red Sox watch as the Orioles get that much better. Not ideal for them.
The thing with Boston is, that they talked about having a lower payroll for the 2024 season, which comes after team chairman Tom Werner said they were going to go "full throttle" this offseason. The price was ultimately not too high for the Red Sox or, quite frankly, any team. Even though it was a one-year rental, acquiring Burnes could have made the already-frustrated Red Sox fanbase happier.