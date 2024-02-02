4 teams that will regret missing out on Corbin Burnes
The Baltimore Orioles landed Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes in a gigantic trade. Here are four teams who will regret not trading for Burnes.
By Scott Rogust
1. New York Yankees
Topping the list of teams who will regret not trading for Corbin Burnes are the New York Yankees. This past season, the Yankees missed out on the postseason for the first time since 2016 after going 82-80 on the year. The fanbase was frustrated, but team owner Hal Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman were fighting back on criticisms that they were run improperly and were unwilling to do what it took to build a winning team.
This offseason, the Yankees silenced their critics after pulling off a blockbuster trade with the San Diego Padres for superstar outfielder Juan Soto. Shortly before that, they acquired Alex Verdugo from the Boston Red Sox to fill out their two openings in the outfield. Not to mention, the Yankees took a chance on Marcus Stroman, who shined in the first half of the 2023 season with the Chicago Cubs before suffering a ribcage injury.
While these were good-to-fantastic moves (Soto being fantastic), the Yankee still had question marks in the rotation.
The Yankees signed Carlos Rodon to a huge contract last year, but his first season with the team was a disaster due in part to injuries and being unable to get out of the starter's gate when debuting in the summer. Nestor Cortes, who had an All-Star campaign in 2022, suffered two left rotator cuff strains in 2023. Oh, and the Yankees traded Michael King, one of their more versatile pitchers who can start and throw out of the bullpen, went to the Padres in the Soto deal.
There were question marks for the Yankees in the rotation despite the addition of Stroman, who is a good back-end starter as of this writing. This is a team that is banking on winning it all in 2024. But, they wouldn't give up what the Orioles did for Burnes? That's a bit concerning.