4 trades Blue Jays could be forced to make if Alek Manoah stinks again
If the Toronto Blue Jays need help on the mound, a few logical trade targets exist.
3. Blue Jays can monitor Mets' record and Jose Quintana
The New York Mets have a bunch of expiring pitchers and no evident inclination to contend at full force in 2024. David Stearns has conveniently left the door open for another teardown and retool. Kodai Senga is expected to miss several starts out of the gate due to injury, so the Mets are ahead of schedule on another disappointing season.
In addition to Jose Quintana, Toronto should keep an eye on Sean Manaea and Luis Severino. The possibilities are vast if the Mets start to tank again. In the end, however, Quintana is the most desirable name within Toronto's grasp. The 35-year-old, due $13 million in the final year of his contract, was productive in 13 starts last season. He posted a 3.57 ERA and 1.308 WHIP with 60 strikeouts in 75.2 innings pitched.
It was a challenging season for Quintana, who missed time with a rib injury that required bone graft surgery. He is far from a power pitcher, but Quintana displays excellent command over his 90 MPH fastball, with a gnarly curveball and changeup baked into his repertoire for good measure. He encouraged a ton of soft contact last season, in the 88th percentile for hard-hit rate (32.5 percent).
Right now, he's pegged as the Mets' top ace until Senga gets back. We will see how that goes, but if New York's season skews south — and we can all feel it coming — he feels like a natural trade candidate. He shouldn't cost too much given his age and contract situation either, so he's right in the Jays' wheelhouse.