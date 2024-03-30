4 UNC Tar Heels who won’t be back after March Madness disappointment and who will replace them
After a heartbreaking loss to Alabama in March Madness, the UNC Tar Heels roster is about to see massive changes.
After earning the final No. 1 seed in March Madness, the expectations for the North Carolina Tar Heels were certainly immense. Sure, they weren't favorites in the same way as a UConn or a Purdue, but Hubert Davis' UNC squad, rife with talent and experience, appeared primed for a deep NCAA Tournament run.
That wasn't meant to be, though. Instead, it was a Sweet 16 exit in a heartbreaking thriller against Alabama as 1991 Jeff Gordon clone Grant Nelson exploded for the game of his life to push the Crimson Tide past UNC. And with that, the Tar Heels are about to undergo some pretty major changes.
As mentioned, this was a veteran-laden roster for the Tar Heels in the 2023-24 season. On top of that, the current state of the transfer portal raises some questions about what happens next with the likes of Elliot Cadeau, Seth Trimble, Jalen Washington or even someone like Jae'Lynn Withers.
But while we try to figure out what happens with those players, these four UNC Tar Heels are almost surely gone from the 2024-25 season (or definitively, in some cases) and we need to look at who could replace them.
4. Armando Bacot's time as a UNC legend has come to a close
Armando Bacot will go down as one of the greatest Tar Heels to ever put on Carolina Blue, but he's now exhausted his NCAA eligibility and will be moving on from the program after this past season.
Bacot will depart Chapel Hill as the program's all-time leader in rebounds and double-doubles while also being just the third player at North Carolin to finish his career with 2,000 total points and 1,000 total rebounds. He was a stalwart for the start of the Hubert Davis era.
At the same time, though, many have said that Bacot plateaued a bit as a player, particularly over the past couple of seasons. So while the loss of his leadership and reliable production will be sorely missed, there is the possibility of more upside as the Tar Heels turn the page with the big man.
Who will replace Armando Bacot in 2024-25?
If the Tar Heels are able to keep Jalen Washington out of the transfer portal, he is the clear and obvious candidate to replace Armando Bacot. The former 4-star recruit from the 2022 cycle claimed a bigger role in the 2023-24 season, even at only 8.4 minutes per game. He was productive in that time, though, averaging 3.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.6 blocks per game with his growth as a player evident to the eye test.
In addition, 3-star incoming freshman James Brown could fill out the rotation in a role akin to Washington's from this past season. And if Hubert Davis goes hard in the transfer portal again, there has been some rumbling of Clemson big man P.J. Hall making his way to Chapel Hill and he could adequately step in for Bacot.
3. Cormac Ryan gave the Heels a spark in his final college season
One of several huge transfer portal additions, Cormac Ryan is another player like Bacot who has now exhausted his eligibility at the college level. The Notre Dame transfer came in and, though he had some lulls, was a huge weapon for the Tar Heels with his sharpshooting from 3-point range. Most notably, he put a nail in Duke's regular season with a 31-point outburst in Cameron Indoor.
Ryan's outside shooting was obviously his biggest asset, but the experience of the veteran guard showed up beyond just that. He was a tenacious and effective wing defender and showed growth as a passer, passing up a good shot to find a great shot for his teammate on the perimeter. He was a huge asset, especially as UNC sometimes lacked for 3-point shooting throughout the year.
Who will replace Cormac Ryan in 2024-25?
Though he's not the biggest name, Ryan is the hardest player on the roster to replace. There isn't a player currently on the roster who offers the same long-range sniping that the transfer did. So the most likely option could be to hit the transfer portal for a 3-point shooting specialist who kid fit that mold.
There are surely more entries into the portal coming but, as of this writing, Belmont Bruins transfer Cade Tyson could make a lot of sense. Tyson, a Monroe, NC native, has shot over 41% from 3-point range in each of his first two seasons in college basketball and could come closer to home and fill the shoes of Ryan.
2. Harrison Ingram shined bright but will only be a Tar Heel for one year
Unlike Bacot and Ryan, Harrison Ingram still has eligibility remaining and could conceivably return to the Tar Heels depending on what his NBA Draft evaluations are. He's a prime candidate to "test the waters" during the pre-draft process to see where his stock currently sits, but leave the door open to a potential return to North Carolina.
Given his combination of scoring and rebounding versatility on the wing in addition to his ability to defend multiple positions, though, the safe bet would be that NBA teams take a liking to Ingram and that he'll be gone.
That will be a tough loss for the Heels, even after just one season. Ingram was a do-it-all presence, averaging 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 38.5% from deep. Those types of players don't grow on trees, which is why I see his next stop being the NBA, but it also creates a tough spot for UNC in trying to replace the veteran.
Who will replace Harrison Ingram in 2024-25?
Again, this isn't an easy fit. The ideal option for the Tar Heels would certainly be Jae'Lynn Withers, assuming that Hubert Davis can keep him out of the transfer portal again. The Louisville transfer was inconsistent and didn't display the same 3-point shooting prowess for North Carolina as he did with the Cardinals, but his athleticism and versatility could somewhat mirror what Ingram brought to the table, which could lead to a heavy push from Davis and the NIL collectives in Chapel Hill to keep him and step into a larger role next season.
Incoming 5-star freshman Drake Powell may also fit into this equation as well.
1. RJ Davis could stay at UNC but likely is heading to the NBA
It might feel like RJ Davis has been at North Carolina for the better part of a decade, but it's actually only been four years. As such, he still has one year of eligibility remaining and, in theory, could return to Chapel Hill. He's by far the least confident inclusion among these Tar Heels who won't be back for the 2024-25 season, but my gut instinct says that he's gone for the NBA or some other pro level as well.
Despite his inefficient scoring in the Sweet 16 loss to Alabama, no loss will be as big as Davis. He was the leading scorer at 21.2 points per game while also averaging 3.5 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 39.8% from 3-point range. The offense ran through Davis and now that will obviously have to change.
How the Tar Heels go about replacing Davis, who was so instrumental as a leader, a scorer, and floor general will be one of the biggest tests yet in Hubert Davis' tenure.
Who will replace RJ Davis in 2024-25?
Perhaps the most obvious answer to this would be the combo of rising sophomore Elliot Cadeau and incoming 5-star freshman Ian Jackson. However, outside shooting is not a strength for either of these young guards and Jackson, as he comes to Chapel Hill, has questions about his decision-making.
That could lead to another potential look to the transfer portal for UNC. Otega Oweh from Oklahoma or Zeke Mayo from South Dakota State could draw some interest, or the combo of Cadeau and Jackson could lead to looking for outside shooting in other areas and a change in style for the Tar Heels.