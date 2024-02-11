4 Yankees on the 40-man roster who won’t survive the 2024 season
Brian Cashman isn't done revamping the Yankees roster. That work won't be finished until Trade Deadline Day. Here are four roster members who won't survive.
3. Everson Pereira isn't going to be on the Yankees roster the entire season
Pereira still has a lot of fans inside the Yankees' front office but it's fast approaching time for the talented outfielder to convert his potential into production. He looked overmatched during his late-season callup last season and that's a bit of a warning sign at his age.
The 22-year-old could still turn things around with a strong Spring. He possesses impressive bat speed and athleticism. It's not inconceivable that he could force his way into Boone's outfield rotation ahead of Opening Day. Similar to the situation with Rortvedt, one meaningful injury ahead of him on the depth chart could force him into regular playing time.
Unlike Rortvedt, Pereira is still young enough to have meaningful value as a prospect on the trade market. He's a fringe top-100 prospect which means the Yankees can consider making him a centerpiece in a deal for an established veteran. He isn't good enough to bring back a star, but he could be used in a deal to fill a hole created by injury or underperformance.
The best case for the Yankees and Pereira is that he makes a leap in Spring Training and becomes a guy that Boone can count on as an outfield reserve who gets regular playing time off the bench. Anything short of that could see him leveraged as an important trade chip. He's one to watch closely when Spring Training begins.