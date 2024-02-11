4 Yankees on the 40-man roster who won’t survive the 2024 season
Brian Cashman isn't done revamping the Yankees roster. That work won't be finished until Trade Deadline Day. Here are four roster members who won't survive.
2. Oswald Peraza will spend some time in the Yankees minor-league system
Peraza entered last year's Spring Training as the odds-on favorite to win the starting shortstop job on Opening Day. Instead, Anthony Volpe beat him out and Peraza's season never really got going at the Major League level.
Plenty of scouts still believe that Peraza should be deployed as the team's starting shortstop while Volpe would be better at second. Gleyber Torres' presence on the current roster makes that move impractical.
The most likely outcome for Peraza in 2024 is that he breaks camp with the Major League team and gets lot of at-bats backing up every infield position other than first base. That kind of super sub role should be enough to accelerate his development while giving the Yankees a better idea of the player he can become at the big league level.
Any hiccup in Peraza's development or ability to secure regular Major League playing time should immediately convert him into a big-time trade chip for Cashman and his front office. He is the sort of prospect who could bring back a difference-maker in a Trade Deadline deal. Peraza will get plenty of playing time for someone next year. It just might not be for the Yankees.