4 Yankees on the 40-man roster who won’t survive the 2024 season
Brian Cashman isn't done revamping the Yankees roster. That work won't be finished until Trade Deadline Day. Here are four roster members who won't survive.
1. Gleyber Torres is a trade candidate for the Yankees
Torres was arguably the Yankees most consistent player last year, but that doesn't change the financial reality that he'll be looking for a massive new contract very soon. The new deal he wants might not fit within the team's relatively new salary structure.
It's easy to envision a scenario where the organization has to choose between a big deal for Torres or a mega extension for new arrival Juan Soto. With all due respect to Torres that might be an easy choice that doesn't go in his favor.
If Cashman does start to believe he can't, or won't be willing to re-sign Torres then it becomes prudent to explore his value on the trade market. Middle infielders who who hit for the sort of power Torres' do are always of interest to contending teams. His defensive and focus issues might give some GMs pause, but it only takes one to pull the trigger on a big deal with the Yankees for his services.
The odds still slightly favor Torres staying with the Yankees through next season, but a lot of things could change that calculus ahead of the Trade Deadline. If he hits the open market during the season he might be the most talented player that any contender can acquire. The Yankees aren't typicall in-season sellers but Torres could prove to be the exception this summer.