5 49ers that deserve stronger Hall of Fame consideration
One of the premier NFL franchises has its share of enshrinees in Canton, Ohio. Which San Francisco 49ers players also belong in the Hall of Fame?
There was a time when the San Francisco 49ers were the first NFL franchise to win five Super Bowls. Getting that record-tying sixth Lombardi Trophy has certainly been a challenge. There was a 34-31 loss to the Ravens in 2012 (XLVII) and a rough 31-20 setback to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019 (LIV).
These days, under the guidance of general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan, the Niners have been in the championship mix. The team has made an appearance in three of the last four NFC title games.
Here are five standouts who spent most of their careers with this proud franchise. You could make a case that each (and perhaps others) deserves a little more attention when it comes from Hall of Fame voters.
5. S Merton Hanks
That entertaining “Chicken Dance” that the talented defender displayed after a big play was one of his many talents. Defensive back Merton Hanks was a fifth-round draft choice by the San Francisco 49ers in 1991. The former University of Iowa standout didn’t become a fixture in the secondary until his third season in the league. However, he showed his instincts early in his career when it came to that nose for the football.
As a rookie, he came up with a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. In his second season, there were a pair of interceptions. Hanks was just getting warmed up. In a total of eight seasons with the 49ers, he picked off 31 passes and returned two for scores. He also scooped up 10 fumbles, with a pair taken back for touchdowns. Hanks was named to four straight Pro Bowls from 1994-97 and earned All-Pro accolades in 1995.
The Super Bowl XXIX champion was released after the 1998 season and latched on with Mike Holmgren’s Seattle Seahawks in ’99. He played in a dozen games and he returned his lone interception of the season for a score.