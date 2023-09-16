5 49ers that deserve stronger Hall of Fame consideration
One of the premier NFL franchises has its share of enshrinees in Canton, Ohio. Which San Francisco 49ers players also belong in the Hall of Fame?
4. LB NaVorro Bowman
Former Penn State linebacker Navarro Bowman was a big part of the 49ers’ standout defensive units, excelling during the Jim Harbaugh Era. A third-round draft choice in 2010, he was a special teams standout as a rookie. He made one start that year, but he played in all 16 games, totaled 26 stops on defense and added 20 tackles on the kick coverage units.
Over the next three seasons. Bowman didn’t miss a start and led the Niners in tackles each year. He was named All-Pro in each of those campaigns and was a Pro Bowler in 2012 and ’13. He rolled up 130-plus stops each season and also came up with three interceptions (1 TD), seven fumble recoveries, seven forced fumbles and nine sacks.
After missing the 2014 season due to injury, he bounced back with his third All-Pro year, leading the Niners with a career-best 154 tackles. Bowman would earn some votes for NFL Comeback Player of the Year. Unfortunately, he missed the final 12 games with an Achilles injury one year later.
In his final NFL season, the three-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro played in only five games with the club in 2017 and was eventually released. Bowman latched on with the Raiders for 10 contests and not surprisingly, tied for the team lead with 89 tackles.