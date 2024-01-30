What jerseys are 49ers, Chiefs wearing for Super Bowl 58?
The Kansas City Chiefs announced which color jerseys they'll wear in their Super Bowl matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
By Kinnu Singh
The stage is set for Super Bowl LVIII. The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will head to Las Vegas for a rematch of Super Bowl LIV.
Their last matchup in the championship game was the first Super Bowl appearance and victory of Patrick Mahomes' young career. He eventually followed up that performance with two more appearances, including a second Super Bowl championship last February.
It took the 49ers four years to return to the big stage. For Mahomes and the Chiefs, this will be their fourth Super Bowl appearance in six years, a feat that was last accomplished by Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
Superstitious fans will be keen to know which team is wearing white, which has become an auspicious jersey color in recent Super Bowl history. Of the 57 Super Bowls that have been played, 37 of the winning teams were wearing white. NFL coaches and players can be quite superstitious — everyone has their own pregame rituals and methods.
Do white jerseys actually bring luck? Likely not, but maybe players perform better if they feel more lucky. Football is a mental game and outcomes are often decided on a razor's edge. If putting socks on in a certain order or wearing a certain color jersey preserves confidence, then teams may as well wear white and hope a little luck rubs off on them.
As the designated home team for Super Bowl LVIII, the Chiefs get to decide which color jersey they want to wear.
What color jerseys are the Chiefs wearing for Super Bowl 58?
The Chiefs unveiled their uniform choice on Tuesday, and they don't seem to care about superstitions or the history of white jerseys. The Chiefs will be donning their signature red jerseys for the championship game. It also doesn’t hurt that Kristin Juszcyzk’s iconic custom jacket — which has now been officially merchandised by the NFL — also happens to be red.
The Chiefs also wore their red jerseys in their Super Bowl LIV clash against the 49ers. Despite an early deficit in that game, a late surge helped the Chiefs secure a 31-20 victory. Kansas City will be hoping to repeat that result in Las Vegas.
This will mark Kansas City's sixth trip to the Super Bowl, and the fourth time they've worn their red jerseys. Here's how they fared in each jersey color:
Chiefs in red: 2-1 (Wins over Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV and 49ers in Super Bowl LIV; loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV)
Chiefs in white: 1-1 (Win over Philadelphia Eagles last year, loss to the Green Bay Packers in the inaugural Super Bowl).
What color jerseys are the 49ers wearing for Super Bowl 58?
The 49ers, who are making their eighth Super Bowl appearance, have a winning record in the championship game regardless of the jersey color.
49ers in red: 3-1
49ers in white: 2-1 (Loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV)
The 49ers' first championship came while wearing their white jerseys in Super Bowl XVI. They were also wearing white during the largest blowout in Super Bowl history — a 55-10 victory against the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXIV.
The jerseys may be the same as four years ago, but it’s up to the 49ers to determine whether or not this game will have a different outcome.