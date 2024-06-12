Christian McCaffrey dismisses Madden curse after being named cover athlete
By Kinnu Singh
EA Sports announced on Tuesday that San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will grace the cover of "Madden NFL 25."
Becoming the Madden cover athlete has become a coveted honor among players since the video game first began to feature players in 2000. Since then, children with aspirations of playing professional football have dreamed of earning the distinction. McCaffrey called it a "lifelong dream come true."
McCaffrey has managed to shine despite playing in an era in which the value of the running back position seems to be waning. He will be the first running back on the cover since Adrian Peterson and Barry Sanders were featured in 2013, as well as the first non-quarterback since wide receiver Antonio Brown was featured in 2018.
The Madden cover has also been a bad omen for those who believe in curses. Over the years, fans have paid close attention to the player's performance following the Madden cover appearance. The "Madden curse" suggests that the cover athlete will face a significant injury or steep decline in performance after being featured on the video game.
Christian McCaffrey isn't worried about the "Madden curse"
During an interview on NFL Network's "The Insiders" podcast, NFL insider Tom Pelissero asked McCaffrey if he had any concerns about the Madden curse.
"I'm not superstitious at all about it," McCaffrey said. "I was so excited, man. This was such an honor. When I first got the call, I was in shock. It's just something that I never thought would happen to me. I never thought someone would call and tell me I'm on the cover of Madden."
Since his trade to San Francisco in 2022, McCaffrey has been the driving force of head coach Kyle Shanahan's high-powered offense. McCaffrey won the 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year award after posting 2,023 scrimmage yards and 21 total touchdowns in the regular season. He was also unanimously named as a first-team All-Pro in 2023.
"When I got the call, I wasn't thinking about any curse," McCaffrey said. "I was just excited. I think that stuff is kind of a myth. Whatever happens, happens. I'm excited to be on the cover."
McCaffrey signed a two-year extension worth $19 million per year, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The deal an additional $8 million pay raise over the next two years and $24 million in guaranteed money.
The idea of the curse likely arises from the fact that greatness is incredibly difficult to sustain in the NFL. Players typically make it onto the Madden cover after an incredible season. Repeating that success in the following year is usually expected but rarely accomplished.
The "Madden curse" isn't anything specifically related to Madden covers — it's simply the harsh reality of the NFL.
There have been 25 active players to grace the cover of the last 24 Madden games. The 2010 and 2022 editions of the game both featured two players each, while the 2023 edition honored the late John Madden instead of featuring a player.
Of those 25 players, 11 players had a relatively successful season after being featured on the cover, and 14 players experienced a statistical decline or injury in the following season. Eight of those 14 players had their seasons or careers derailed by injuries, while six of them did not live up to on-field expectations.
The good news for McCaffrey is that all five of the last cover athletes went on to have successful seasons that year. The bad news is that no running back has managed to find success after appearing on the cover.
Here's a look at the 25 active players that were featured on the Madden cover.
Madden Cover Athletes, active players, 2001-2024
Player
Game
Subsequent season
Eddie George, RB
Madden 2001
Performance decline (FUM)
Daunte Culpepper, QB
Madden 2002
Injured
Marshall Faulk, RB
Madden 2003
Injured
Michael Vick, QB
Madden 2004
Injured
Ray Lewis, LB
Madden 2005
Good season
Donovan McNabb, QB
Madden 2006
Injured
Shaun Alexander, RB
Madden 2007
Performance decline
Vince Young, QB
Madden 2008
Performance decline
Brett Favre, QB
Madden 2009
Injured
Larry Fitzgerald, WR
Madden 2010
Good season
Troy Polamalu, S
Madden 2010
Injured
Drew Brees, QB
Madden 2011
Performance decline (INTs)
Peyton Hillis, RB
Madden 2012
Injured
Calvin Johnson, WR
Madden 2013
Good season
Adrian Peterson, RB
Madden 2014
Performance decline
Richard Sherman, CB
Madden 2015
Good season
Odell Beckham Jr., WR
Madden 2016
Good season
Rob Gronkowski, TE
Madden 2017
Injured
Tom Brady, QB
Madden 2018
Good season
Antonio Brown, WR
Madden 2019
Performance decline
Patrick Mahomes, QB
Madden 2020
Good season
Lamar Jackson, QB
Madden 2021
Good season
Tom Brady, QB
Madden 2022
Good season
Patrick Mahomes, QB
Madden 2022
Good season
Josh Allen, QB
Madden 2024
Good season