49ers add critical Christian McCaffrey insurance with feel-good reunion
By Kinnu Singh
The San Francisco 49ers have been the most dominant team in the NFC since 2019. Under Shanahan’s guidance, San Francisco has made four of the past five NFC Championship Games. Although they’ve won two of those conference championships, they fell short in both of their Super Bowl appearances.
The 2024 season may be their last opportunity to get over that hump with their current roster. Quarterback Brock Purdy will become eligible for a lucrative contract extension next offseason.
The 49ers may soon lose wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk after an offseason of tumultuous contract disputes, but they are continuing to bolster their offense in other areas.
49ers add insurance behind Christian McCaffrey
The 49ers are signing running back Matt Breida, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
The eight-year veteran rushed for 1,902 yards with the Niners from 2017-19. He spent the past two seasons as the backup running back for the New York Giants, where he notched a total of 371 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
It is no secret that running back Christian McCafftey remains the driving force behind head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense. The Niners rewarded the 28-year-old with a contract extension that makes him the highest-paid running back in the league and keeps him with the team through the 2027 season.
The unanimous All-Pro running back led the league with 339 touches last season, and he has averaged at least 19.4 touches per game over the past six seasons.
While McCaffrey has proven he can handle the attrition, the physical toll can accumulate over time. An injury to McCaffrey would render the Niners offense toothless, so a viable backup option is vital.
Before signing Breida, the 49ers running back depth was a bit murky. Rookie Isaac Guerendo has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, and Elijah Mitchell was not present for training camp on Sunday. Jordan Mason was slotted in as the next running back behind McCaffrey, followed by undrafted rookie free agent Cody Schrader. Patrick Taylor Jr. is also in the rotation, although he is currently fighting for a roster spot rather than playing time.
Breida provides a veteran option who is familiar with Shanahan’s run-heavy scheme, but the Niners will hope they don’t need to rely on him too heavily.