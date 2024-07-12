49ers’ concerning contract offer to Brandon Aiyuk confirmed by Ed McCaffrey
By Kinnu Singh
The 2024 NFL offseason will most likely be remembered for redefining the wide receiver market with historic contracts. The Minnesota Vikings made wideout Justin Jefferson the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, while several other teams rewarded their star pass catchers with contracts that carry an average annual salary of roughly $30 million.
Yet, the San Francisco 49ers remain gridlocked in contract negotiations with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
In June, San Francisco's contract offer to Aiyuk carried an annual salary of approximately $26 million, according to Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle. The figure fell below contracts that were signed by Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Ed McCaffrey hints at progress on Brandon Aiyuk's contract talks with 49ers
Ed McCaffrey, the father of 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, joined the "Up & Adams Show" on Thursday and shed some more light on San Francisco's contract offer to Aiyuk.
"He's been offered, from what I understand, somewhere around $26 [to] $27 million," McCaffrey said. "Some of the receivers that have signed this offseason have signed for larger numbers per year. It's going to come down to the guaranteed money at signing, and it's going to come down to both of them. Both the team, the San Francisco 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk, settling on a number."
While the contract value suggested by McCaffrey is the same as what Silver reported in June, it suggests that the 49ers may not be budging from the figure.
Aiyuk reportedly wanted to match the $28 million annual salary that Brown inked with the Lions earlier this offseason.
McCaffrey, who won three Super Bowls during his career as a wide receiver, has a close relationship with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. The former wide receiver won three Super Bowl championships with head coach Mike Shanahan, the father of the current 49ers head coach. He was also teammates with 49ers general manager John Lynch at Stanford in 1989 and 1990, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.
"I think they will sign him eventually," McCaffrey said. "They love him and they want him on the team. Kyle Shanahan has said it, John Lynch has said it, 'We want Brandon Aiyuk on the team.' They've said recently they're not interested in trading him. I never say never, but it's the business part of it. As a player, as a teammate, the guys on the team want him on the team, they want him to sign. The coaches want him on the team, they want him to sign. The fans want him."
It wouldn't be surprising if the elder McCaffrey is familiar with San Francisco's contract negotiations, and his figures could be based on what he's heard from his friends within the organization. McCaffrey believes Aiyuk doesn't have much leverage in negotiations, but still believes the two sides will get a deal done before the start of the regular season.
“Trying to step back and be objective, he doesn’t have a whole lot of leverage," McCaffrey said. “You know, he can just miss games and not get paid. I think it'll work out because he wants to be on the team and they want him to be on the team. They can't wait for him to sign and get on the field, but it's probably not going to happen tomorrow. I do anticipate it should happen before the first game."
Aiyuk has shown incremental improvements every year since he was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In 2023, he earned second-team All-Pro honors after finishing with 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns.