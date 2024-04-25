49ers could break the NFL Draft with latest rumor involving Brandon Aiyuk
All those Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors could be leading up to a bombshell draft day trade for the San Francisco 49ers.
The 2024 NFL Draft is going to be a wild ride if the rumors swirling ahead of Thursday night's third round are to be believed. Everyone seems to think there will be a slew of trades that shake up the order in the first round. After all, there are a bunch of quarterback-needy teams looking to move up.
It's not just those in need of a quarterback who could create some draft order chaos. The San Francisco 49ers could be planning a move that would make giant waves in the draft and the 2024 season.
"The 49ers have had conversations with teams, including with one picking in the top 10, about trading either of their prized wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel in an effort to move up in the first round, per sources," Dianna Russini tweeted three hours before first round festivities were set to begin.
The 49ers don't need a quarterback. They're all-in on Brock Purdy. So who could they be after in the Top 10 that would convince them to offer up Brandon Aiyuk or even Deebo Samuel to get?
Whatever they're seeing, some team out there could unexpectedly add Aiyuk or Samuel to their receiving corps.
49ers could trade up and shake up NFL Draft: Who do they want?
If they don't move up, the 49ers will have to wait until No. 31 to make their pick. Pursuing a top-10 pick could mean they are going all out for a tackle like Notre Dame's Joe Alt or Alabama's JC Latham.
Or maybe they're actually interested in jumping into the teens for an interior lineman like Washington's Troy Fautanu or a cornerback like Alabama's Terrion Arnold.
We can't ignore the rumor mill connecting the 49ers to a different position though. Al Sacco of the No Huddle Podcast tweeted that there is "a lot of smoke around the 49ers and WRs right now."
If they feel like Aiyuk and/or Samuel leaving is an inevitability, they could be looking for a direct replacement like Marvin Harrison Jr. from Ohio State, Malik Nabers from LSU or Rome Odunze from Washington. This is a deep wide receiver class but those are the elite prospects of the bunch.