49ers dealing with a wide receiver issue, and its not Brandon Aiyuk
The San Francisco 49ers have encountered a rough off-season, starting with them trying to recover from their latest Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Another tough storyline that the 49ers have been dealing with this off-season is the contract dispute with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
With one year remaining on his deal coming off his best season last year and seeing fellow receivers see huge contract extensions, Aiyuk is looking to join the latest talented batch to get paid. His situation has been an uncontrollable issue for the 49ers this off-season, especially with star quarterback Brock Purdy potentially looking to get an extension next off-season.
One of the biggest issues for San Francisco going into this season has been at the wide receiver position, but it hasn’t been with Aiyuk. According to Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle, Ricky Pearsall has been encountering serious issues with staying healthy on the field in team practices all off-season. Pearsall has been dealing with a shoulder issue and it may not slow down going into the season.
“The other component of that is Pearsall, who looked amazing the like 1.5 practices he was actually healthy since they drafted him,” Silver said, h/t Niners Nation. “But has a shoulder thing that is now recurring and worrying over the long haul, something they knew about before they drafted him and were hoping wouldn’t be a thing.”
Ricky Pearsall’s NFL career is off to a rough start
San Francisco made one of the most surprising picks in the second half of the first round of the NFL Draft. The 49ers could’ve used the 31st overall pick to address their depleted positions on defense from free agency like a defensive lineman or address holes in the offensive line. Instead, the 49ers drafted a versatile wide receiver who had some good, but not great moments until his senior season at Florida this past season.
There were speculations that the 49ers could’ve been looking for Aiyuk’s replacement in the draft. Those speculations only grew when the 49ers made the move.
Pearsall is a player who lines up often and plays like the 49ers’ dynamic playmaker in wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Samuel has experienced injury concerns in the past few seasons. Pearsall’s addition to the 49ers’ roster essentially gives Purdy another dynamic weapon and a player that can void the void for Aiyuk or Samuel.
Pearsall’s shoulder was troubling him in this year's NFL Draft process. His shoulder injury only continued through mini-camps and the preseason.
How can the 49ers address this issue?
The 49ers selected Pearsall to address depth concerns, but that concern continues. Now the 49ers must continue the preseason without having him or Aiyuk practicing due to the contract dispute. This leaves a lot of pressure on Purdy under center, Deebo, the other starting wide receiver in Jauan Jennings and running back Christian McCaffrey to carry the offense.
Pearsall’s injury opens opportunities for another wide receiver to step up to the plate. 31-year-old veteran Chris Conley looks to have a breakout year as he is struggling to find his role on the 49ers after his time with Kansas City.
Jacob Cowing is a young, explosive weapon that looks to establish his own identity with the 49ers. In the 49ers’ preseason week two 16-10 home win over the New Orleans Saints, Cowing led the team in receiving yards accounted for (51) and receptions (four). He could be a player to find his way up to the depth chart with Pearsall out.