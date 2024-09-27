49ers finally get good news on Deebo Samuel after team gets snakebitten by injuries
By Kinnu Singh
The season is just three weeks old, but the San Francisco 49ers have already been ravaged by injuries.
The Niners lost star running back Christian McCaffrey before he could even take his first regular season snap. Since then, the team’s health has only gotten worse. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw has yet to return to form since suffering a torn Achilles tendon in Super Bowl LVIII, and defensive tackle Javon Hargrove will likely miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn triceps muscle.
The offensive side of the ball also continued to take a beating before San Francisco’s divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3. Despite the heroics of wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who scored three touchdowns against the Rams, the 49ers were unable to secure a victory without wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle.
Samuel had a spectacular start to the season through two games, but a calf strain in the final moments of Week 2 sidelined the dynamic wideout against Los Angeles.
Deebo Samuel returned to practice after Week 2 injury
Fortunately, Samuel may be closer to returning than initially expected. A clip posted on social media by 49ers beat reporter Tracy Sandler showed Samuel returning to the practice field on Thursday.
Samuel’s versatility also helped the Niners fill the void caused by McCaffrey’s absence in the rushing game. Through Week 2, Samuel had 10 carries for 13 rushing yards and a touchdown. In the passing game, he reeled in 13 catches for 164 receiving yards on 19 targets.
Even if Samuel is listed as a limited participant for Thursday’s practice, it’s a step in the right direction. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan initially told reporters that Samuel could miss a couple of weeks after he suffered the injury in a Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Left tackle Trent Williams and quarterback Brock Purdy, who have also made appearances on the injury list, were also in attendance for practice. The Niners could certainly use all of the reinforcements they can get after falling to a 1-2 record.
Tight end George Kittle participated in his second consecutive practice on Thursday, and is on the way to playing in Week 4.
Even if Samuel is unable to return immediately, San Francisco should be able to get by the New England Patriots and improve to a 2-2 record. Still, there are reasons for concern in San Francisco. Samuel’s return to on Thursday was also accompanied by several other injuries during practice.