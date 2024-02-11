49ers inactives for Super Bowl 58: Who won’t suit up for San Francisco?
The San Francisco 49ers are deep with talent on both sides of the ball but injuries could sap that. Who will and will not be available to play in Super Bowl 58?
The most definitive listing on the San Francisco 49ers injury is defensive lineman Kalia Davis, was ruled out on Saturday. He was working to return from an ankle injury and had practiced this week but apparently wasn't healthy enough to give it a go.
Davis is a minor loss — he only played in three games this season, recording a single tackle and hadn't played since Dec. 10.
Who is listed on the final San Francisco 49ers injury report for Super Bowl 58?
These 49ers are inactive for the Super Bowl against the Chiefs on Sunday:
49ers Inactive Player
Position
Matt Pryor
OL
Brandon Allen
QB
Ronnie Bell
WR
Jalen Graham
LB
T.Y. McGill
DL
Alex Barrett
DL
Samuel Womack III
CB
Several other hugely important 49ers were listed in the injury report this week, including tight end George Kittle, linebacker Oren Davis, defensive end Arik Armstrong and cornerback Ambry Thomas. But all are expected to be in uniform and active for the big game. As Alicia de Artola pointed out, these are hugely positive updates for the 49ers:
"Kittle is nursing a toe injury but details on that front have been lacking. The important thing is he practiced without limitations on Friday, though it may be good for fans to remember that toe injuries are tricky. While Kittle can play through the pain, it may slow him somewhat.
The defense got a big boost not needing to worry about Thomas' ankle injury or Armstead's knee and foot concerns. The cornerback tweaked his ankle in the NFC Championship Game against the Lions so the 49ers have taken it easy with him during Super Bowl prep."
The Chiefs, meanwhile, will be missing left guard Joe Thuney and have several other key contributors on both sides of the ball listed on the injury report. Both teams have been defined by both top-end talent and depth at key positions this season and it looks like the 49ers may have a slight edge in health.