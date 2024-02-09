Final Chiefs injury report ahead of Super Bowl dashes hopes for key player
Well, it's official. Joe Thuney will not play in the Super Bowl for the Kansas City Chiefs.
The unfortunate news came via the team's official Friday injury report, the final one before the big game.
Thuney did not practice again on Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday practices as well. He had expressed hope that his pectoral injury would come down to a game-time decision but that has been taken out of his hands. He's officially listed as "out" for the Super Bowl.
Thuney and fellow offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho were the only Chiefs listed as out. The latter has been on IR, so his status is not a surprise, even though he has been able to practice this week.
As for Thuney, it was always a long shot he could make it back from the pectoral injury in time to play. He suffered it in the Divisional Round of the playoffs and missed the AFC Championship Game. The Super Bowl was only three weeks out from the initial injury, which typically carries a recovery time of four to six weeks.
Running back Jerick McKinnon, who was recently brought back from IR, officially got a designation of "questionable." That's not the best he could have hoped for but still leaves him with the possibility of playing.
There was good news across the rest of the lineup. Wide receiver Rashee Rice was a full participant after being limited in Thursday's practice. He had his ankle stepped on but seems no worse for wear. Fellow receivers Richie James and Skyy Moore were also full go.
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was a full participant as well after being limited on Thursday with an illness.
Isiah Pacheco is on track as well, along with defensive tackle Chris Jones and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed.
All things considered, the Chiefs can feel relatively good about their injury situation going into the Super Bowl, especially because Nick Allegretti has been penciled in to start for Thuney all along.