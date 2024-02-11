Final 49ers injury report for Super Bowl 58: Updates and more
Check out the final injury report for the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the Super Bowl. Find out who's in and who's out for the big game.
The San Francisco 49ers have dealt with their fair share of injuries during the 2023 season, but going into the Super Bowl, they're a relatively healthy bunch.
San Francisco's final injury report included a clean bill of health for every player not on injured reserve. That includes tight end George Kittle, cornerback Ambry Thomas and defensive tackle Arik Armstead, who were all limited in practice leading up to Super Bowl Sunday.
The only player ruled out for Sunday is defensive tackle Kalia Davis, who was fighting to make it back from IR this week. Instead of being activated, he was downgraded from "questionable" to "out" on Saturday.
With Davis officially out, the 49ers elevated defensive linemen Alex Barrett and T.Y. McGill from the practice squad.
Final 49ers injury report ahead of Super Bowl
INJURY
WED
THU
FRI
STATUS
TE George Kittle
Toe
LP
LP
FP
IN
LB Oren Burks
Shoulder
LP
LP
FP
IN
CB Ambry Thomas
Ankle
LP
LP
FP
IN
DT Arik Armstead
Knee / Foot
LP
LP
FP
IN
DT Kalia Davis
Ankle
FP
FP
FP
OUT [IR]
FP: Full Participant | LP: Limited Participant | DNP: Did Not Practice
Kittle has been dealing with a toe injury. The severity of that issue isn't known but toe injuries can be painful to play though. That may be why SF opted to take it easy with the star tight end during the week.
The same likely goes for Armstead, who missed five games at the end of the regular season while dealing with a foot and knee issue. He made it back in time for the playoffs and continues to chug along with limited practice.
Thomas picked up his ankle injury in the NFC Championship Game against the Lions. The two weeks between that game and the Super Bowl were enough time to get him ready.
Burks injured his shoulder during the Thursday practice ahead of the NFC title game. He managed to play then and will do so again this Sunday.
Even with no injury designations to the current 49ers lineup, they're missing some key figures on injured reserve.
49ers on injured reserve
- DT Kalia Davis
- TE Ross Dwelley
- DE Clelin Ferrell
- WR Danny Gray
- S Tayler Hawkins
- S Talanoa Hufanga
- OLB Drake Jackson
- TE Cameron Latu
- CB Jason Verrett
- OL Nick Zakelj
Hufanga tore his ACL in Week 11 while Ferrell injured his knee in the regular-season finale. Jackson's knee was also the culprit as he landed on IR in November because of tendonitis. Rookie tight end Cameron Latu never got to see the field in 2023 after tearing his meniscus in the preseason.