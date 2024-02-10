Final 49ers injury report puts to rest lingering doubts for Super Bowl
- The 49ers got a clean bill of health for the Super Bowl
- Lingering injuries for George Kittle and Arik Armstead still need to be managed
- The real injury story for SF lies on the injured reserve
The San Francisco 49ers are about as healthy as a team could be going into the Super Bowl.
While no one of particular note was expected to be in danger of missing the big game, several starters were limited in practice during the week, including tight end George Kittle, defensive tackle Arik Armstead and cornerback Ambry Thomas. Backup linebacker Oren Burks was also limited.
So there was good news coming out of the final injury report: All four of those players were full participants on Friday and have no injury designation going into the game.
The only player in doubt for Sunday is defensive tackle Kalia Davis, who is in his open practice window to come back from injured reserve. He's questionable for the matchup with the Chiefs and still needs to be activated in any case.
Kittle is nursing a toe injury but details on that front have been lacking. The important thing is he practiced without limitations on Friday, though it may be good for fans to remember that toe injuries are tricky. While Kittle can play through the pain, it may slow him somewhat.
The defense got a big boost not needing to worry about Thomas' ankle injury or Armstead's knee and foot concerns. The cornerback tweaked his ankle in the NFC Championship Game against the Lions so the 49ers have taken it easy with him during Super Bowl prep.
Armstead missed the final five games of the regular season with his injury problems but he's been able to start each game in the playoffs. With him, it's likely also about management.
Even though the injury report going into the Super Bowl looks light, it's worth remembering that San Francisco has already been playing without several key starters who were lost to season-ending injuries.
The injured reserve list includes safety Talanoa Hufanga, defensive end Clelin Ferrell and outside linebacker Drake Jackson.
Still, the 49ers are certainly more healthy in the moment than the Chiefs. That's something.