49ers legend thinks Kyle Shanahan is playing with fire going into playoffs
Brock Purdy is sitting out the regular season finale for the 49ers. That move could backfire on Kyle Shanahan in one prominent team legend's eyes.
Steve Young knows a thing or two about quarterbacking the 49ers to a Super Bowl title. One thing the San Francisco legend thinks he knows about leading the franchise to glory is that heading into the postseason on a high greatly increases the team's chances for success.
That's why the Hall of Fame signal callerdoesn't like head coach Kyle Shanahan's decision to sit starter Brock Purdy out of the team's regular-season finale against the Rams. The upside is that Purdy will have at least 19 days between his last live game action before he takes a snap in the playoffs. That should allow him to enter the team's opening matchup healthy and well-rested.
The downside to Shanahan's plan is that Purdy could take on some unwanted game rust while the rest of his teammates stay sharp by playing their trade against Los Angeles. Any kind of slow start in a playoff game could be enough to put the 49ers' Super Bowl hopes in jeopardy. That's why Young would rather see Purdy get some time on the field this Sunday rather than adhere to Shanahan's plan of keeping him safely on the sidelines.
Sitting Brock Purdy ahead of playoffs is calculated risk for 49ers
There are reasonable merits to both sides of the argument, but the good news is that the 49ers have the type of roster talent required to win a playoff game even if their quarterback isn't playing like an MVP. Christian McCaffrey can take over games with his ability to produce yards via the run and pass game. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel can do the same thing. The 49ers also have a defense capable of winning a game by itself.
That reality won't shield Shanahan from criticism if Purdy plays poorly in an early playoff exit. The charismatic head coach is taking a calculated risk by keeping Purdy off the field in the team's finale.
Young probably won't circle back to criticize Shanahan if that nightmare scenario occurs. That won't stop plenty of other media members and San Francisco fans from second-guessing Shanahan's decision if Purdy doesn't come out firing come playoff time.