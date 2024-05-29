49ers sign key Brock Purdy target, and it's not Brandon Aiyuk
By Lior Lampert
At long last, the San Francisco 49ers have re-signed one of quarterback Brock Purdy's top pass-catching targets -- and it's not Brandon Aiyuk.
Aiyuk has put the 49ers in a terribly difficult spot with his contract demands as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. But that hasn't stopped San Fran from extending wide receiver Jauan Jennings, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
49ers sign WR Jauan Jennings, not Brandon Aiyuk
Schefter reported on Wednesday that Jennings and the 49ers have agreed to a two-year pact worth "up to" $15.4 million, including $10.5 million in guaranteed money.
Jennings was a restricted free agent, so the Niners initially placed a second-round tender on him in March. Instead, he elected against signing it and successfully negotiated a new contract.
Despite playing behind Aiyuk and fellow star wideout Deebo Samuel, Jennings has managed to carve out a decent role in San Francisco's passing attack. He was the unsung hero in the team's Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, throwing and catching a touchdown. Former Philadelphia Eagles signal-caller Nick Foles was the only player to accomplish the remarkable feat before him.
Jennings, 26, logged 19 receptions for 265 yards and a touchdown in 2023. But based on the financial commitment the 49ers made to him with this freshly inked deal, he figures to be a more consistent part of the offense moving forward.
However, the Niners spent their 2024 first-round draft pick on former Florida receiver Ricky Pearsall. So, it will be intriguing to see how NFL-ready he is and whether or not that impacts Jennings.
Regardless, the status of Aiyuk bears watching. The All-Pro Second Team member has yet to report to organized team activities (OTAs). He is aiming to become one of the highest-paid players at his position. While the 49ers have been reluctant to trade him, they may have no better option if they cannot pay him. If he gets dealt, Jennings could be relied on more than ever.