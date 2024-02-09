49ers not happy after Chiefs gifted midweek Super Bowl advantage by pure chance
The San Francisco 49ers team hotel fire alarms went off this week in the middle of the night. Players rightly were not happy.
By Mark Powell
Who needs sleep during Super Bowl week, right? The San Francisco 49ers sure don't.
The 49ers have been here before, as they lost to this very Chiefs team just a few seasons ago. Of course, players have come and gone since then, but the system overall remains the same.
Kyle Shanahan's group hasn't had ideal conditions this week, as there were early complaints about the practice field turf. Now, even the team hotel is out to get them. Inanimate objects are no laughing matter.
"I think there's no way it's random," 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey said. "It's part of it. It's just more wood thrown on the fire."
List of San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl complaints grows by the day
Fellow San Francisco star Nick Bosa echoed those comments, suggesting that a rogue Chiefs fan (or perhaps just a football fan trying to have some fun at their expense) pulled the alarm.
"I'm sure somebody did it," Bosa said. "It kind of reminded me of Philly when they had this construction going on outside. It was early in the morning and they were like demolishing a bridge right outside of our hotel. We haven't had the best luck. But no excuses."
It may sound silly, but given the amount of preparation both teams do in the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl, even the smallest issue can produce chaos and throw players and coaches off their game. A fire alarm in the middle of the night? Yeah, that'll do it.
"We're just trying to get to Sunday and be as prepared as we possibly can," Bosa said. "And if we have to deal with a couple more issues, we're ready to do it."
The 49ers list of complaints just keeps growing. Meanwhile, their biggest challenge looms on Sunday in Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs offense.
