49ers offense could be in trouble with latest George Kittle injury update
Since entering the NFL, Brock Purdy has been routinely accused of being a system quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. He's often disrespected and overlooked as many believe he is only successful because of the talent around him and the system that he's in.
These claims are hard to refute, given the fact that Kyle Shanahan does have one of the best offensive schemes in football. Purdy is also surrounded by multiple All-Pro skill players and one of the best offensive lines in the game. It's quite easy to see how a player that's surrounded by so much talent and an incredible defense is able to win games.
But heading into Week 3 of the 2024 season, Purdy could be given his best chance to prove that he isn't a system quarterback because a ton of San Francisco's offensive talent is facing injuries heading into the week.
49ers to be put to the test in Week 3 after latest George Kittle injury updates
Entering Week 3, the 49ers have already determined that wide receiver Deebo Samuel is sidelined. Plus now, tight end George Kittle is listed as doubtful due to a hamstring ailment on the team's injury report. Kittle was a non-participant in practice on Thursday due to hamstring tightness. On Friday, Kittle once agaiin sat out of practice.
Remember, they're also without their best player, Christian McCaffrey, who sits on the injured reserve with a calf injury.
This puts Purdy in a position where he sees McCaffrey replaced by Jordan Mason, Kittle replaced by Eric Saubert and Samuel replaced by Chris Conley. Purdy will still have the scheme, offensive line and Brandon Aiyuk at his disposal, but missing three of his top weapons could be a recipe for disaster for Purdy and the 49ers.
It's his perfect opportunity to show that he is as talented as everybody in San Francisco believes he is. A solid offensive performance and a Week 3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams would look great on his resume.
As of now, the 49ers are still heavy favorites in this matchup, but that might have a lot to do with the talent that the Rams are missing as well, notably Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. This game is going to miss most of its biggest stars due to injuries this week.