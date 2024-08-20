49ers OL suffers blow it can’t afford amid Trent Williams contract holdout
By Lior Lampert
The San Francisco 49ers are arguably the most stacked and complete roster in the NFL entering the upcoming season. However, the team's sole weakness may be its offensive line, which Pro Football Focus (PFF) ranks as the 24th-best unit in football heading into 2024.
All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams' current contractual holdout further exacerbates San Francisco's issues up front on that side of the ball. Entering his age-36 campaign, he still has a legitimate case for being the league's best offensive lineman. But beyond him, the 49ers' group of blockers is mostly uninspiring, excluding right guard Jon Feliciano.
While the Williams situation lingers, the Niners have relied on Feliciano to keep the ship afloat. Nonetheless, that's no longer an option following the latest updates from head coach Kyle Shanahan.
On Tuesday, Shanahan told reporters Feliciano recently had knee surgery and is presumably headed for injured reserve (IR).
"It could linger for a while," Shanahan said via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area regarding Feliciano's injury/absence. "He’ll probably end up starting on IR, and [we] hope to have him back toward the middle of the year."
Jon Feliciano undergoing knee surgery amid Trent Williams' contract holdout is bad news for the 49ers
Players who land on IR must miss at least four weeks of the regular season before returning to the lineup. But by the sound of Shanahan's comments, Feliciano will be out longer than that.
As Maiocco highlights, the unidentified knee malady has prevented Feliciano from practicing over the summer. It's an unfortunate setback for the 10-year pro. He established himself as a valuable piece for the Niners in his inaugural season with the team in 2023. The uncertainty surrounding Williams only further amplified his importance.
Feliciano appeared in 16 regular-season games for the 49ers last year (starting seven) and all three of San Francisco's playoff contests. He earned an impressive 81.2 overall PFF player grade, though he particularly thrived as a run-blocker. His efforts in the ground game were vital for Shanhan's offensive scheme, predicated on a strong rushing attack and play-action passing.
After re-signing with the Niners in March, Feliciano referred to the one-year pact as his "last ride." He will now be sidelined for an extended time, something the franchise couldn't afford amid their standoff with Williams.