49ers replacement plan for Brandon Aiyuk already looks ruined
By Kinnu Singh
The San Francisco 49ers have no shortage of offensive talent. Left tackle Trent Williams, running back Christian McCaffrey, tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel have arguably been among the best players at their respective positions.
In 2023, the rich got richer. Aiyuk emerged as the team's top wide receiver in 2023, supplanting Samuel for the spot. Aiyuk earned second-team All-Pro honors after finishing with 75 receptions for 1,342 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns.
Elite production leads to lucrative salaries, however, and the Niners will have to pay to retain their talent. With uncertainty surrounding Aiyuk's future in San Francisco, the 49ers selected wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The selection was immediately viewed as insurance for Aiyuk, who has been embroiled in contract negotiations with the Niners as he enters the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.
49ers first-round rookie sidelined with a hamstring injury
San Francisco general manager John Lynch revealed that Pearsall is nursing a hamstring injury. Pearsall suffered the injury away from the 49ers' facility, which resulted in him being placed on the non-football injury (NFI) list.
Lynch expects Pearsall will miss at least the first "block" of training camp, which consists of four practice sessions.
“I think we feel pretty confident that he’s in a good place," Lynch said. "Our thought is that he misses the first block of practices. Second block is to be determined.”
It would be wise for the 49ers to be cautious with Pearsall's return to practice. Hamstring injuries can be tricky, and they can linger throughout the season. Pearsall was set to absorb Aiyuk's practice reps if the veteran did not report to training camp. Instead, the rookie wideout will start his first training camp rehabbing an injury.
Aiyuk, who officially requested a trade last week, ultimately reported to training camp alongside his teammates on Tuesday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Without Aiyuk or Pearsall, the Niners would have began training camp with a significant wide receiver deficit.
Niners general manager John Lynch was emphatic about the team's desire to keep Aiyuk in San Francisco, but he also seemed more receptive to listening to offers than previous reports suggested.
“No absolutes there," Lynch said. "We fully intend on Brandon being a Niner moving forward. We’re always open to listen to things, but we hope he’s an integral part of our team this year.”
If Pearsall heals up and impresses in training camp, the Niners may be more inclined to move on from Aiyuk. As of now, it's looking like they may need him around.