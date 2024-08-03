49ers rookie getting huge praise from Kyle Shanahan despite missing start of camp
By Lior Lampert
Contrary to what it may feel like based on the constant updates, Brandon Aiyuk isn't the only wide receiver on the San Francisco 49ers roster. In fact, they selected one in the first round of this year's NFL Draft -- Ricky Pearsall, out of the University of Florida.
Between the never-ending Aiyuk drama and Pearsall suffering a hamstring injury in mid-July while away from the team, the latter got briefly overlooked. However, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan gave a glowing review about the rookie wideout during his press conference on Friday that reminded everyone about him.
Shanahan noted the Niners have gradually been ramping up Pearsall's activity since his return to avoid setbacks. But despite the latter's limited reps, the former believes he "definitely understands [San Francisco's] standard."
" ... it's tough when you have a hammy [injury] and you have to be very smart getting him [Pearsall] back," Shanahan stated. "We’ve eased him in, he’s gone through that real well. He’s been real diligent with his rehab and stuff ... But I 've been real happy with his progress so far."
The sample size is minuscule, but Pearsall already appears to be winning over Shanahan and the 49ers coaching staff. Unfortunately, a soft tissue issue derailed his first taste of NFL action at training camp. Regardless, the 23-year-old has quickly made his presence felt.
Currently buried on the depth chart, Pearsall has multiple paths to consistent playing time in his first year as a pro. First and foremost, Aiyuk's status in San Fran being in limbo is a massive factor that bears watching. Moreover, fellow star receiver Deebo Samuel has missed at least one game each season of his five-year career.
As a fifth-year senior at Florida, Pearsall caught 65 passes for 965 yards and four touchdowns. His big-play ability was on full display in 2023, evidenced by his 14.8 yards per reception, good for 15th in the SEC.
Whether the 49er Faithful likes it or not, they could see more of Pearsall than they anticipated sooner rather than later. Nonetheless, Shanahan's early vote of confidence should alleviate concerns fans may have about potentially needing to lean on a rookie.