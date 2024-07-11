49ers star throws cold water on any and all Brandon Aiyuk trade talk
By Lior Lampert
Amid a contractual impasse and trade buzz surrounding disgruntled San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, teammate George Kittle doesn't seem particularly worried.
While most of us have been waiting for the other shoe to drop and see Aiyuk get traded, Kittle sees it differently. The star tight end envisions this saga ending with the former by his side when the 2024 NFL season begins.
On Tuesday, Kittle appeared on The Rich Eisen Show. And naturally, a question about Aiyuk popped up. During his cameo, the seam stretcher got asked how he replies to fans who inquire about the wideout's status with the Niners.
Before responding, Kittle shared his perspective on the situation. He highlighted how San Francisco has previously and notably handled their significant contract extensions later in the offseason.
Initially, Kittle mentioned that his five-year, $75 million deal came in August 2020. Then, he pointed out that Deebo Samuel's three-year, $73.5 million pact became official in late July 2022. Additionally, he cited edge rusher Nick Bosa and the Niners not finalizing an agreement until four days before they began their 2023 season.
Upon providing that context, Kittle doused any concerns about Aiyuk playing elsewhere this upcoming year with an ice-cold bucket of H2O.
"I'm not concerned about it," Kittle told Eisen.
"Aiyuk's a phenomenal football player who's a big part of our offense. And he's one of the most complete receivers I've ever played with. So, I'm going to assume that he's going to be on our team by the time the season starts."
Veterans report to the 49ers training camp on July 23. With roughly two weeks until then, there is time for Aiyuk and the front office to hash things out. However, based on the intel provided by Kittle, the organization has no problem waiting and dragging out negotiations.
Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Aiyuk has a fully guaranteed $14.1 million salary for 2024. But he wants to get paid after breaking out in a massive way to the tune of 75 receptions, 1,342 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. His efforts resulted in the 26-year-old earning an All-Pro Second Team nod.
Regardless of what Kittle says, only time will tell how Aiyuk's standing with the team plays out. If they aren't willing to meet his positional market value and demands, there will presumably be no shortage of suitors ready to.