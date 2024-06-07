49ers strange offseason could reach even stranger conclusion
By Kinnu Singh
The San Francisco 49ers had seven first-team All-Pro players in 2023, marking their third consecutive season with multiple All-Pro selections on their roster. The star-studded Niners have made the NFC Championship Game appearances in four of the past five seasons, but both of their Super Bowl appearances in that span ended in close losses.
San Francisco general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have constructed a juggernaut, but salary cap restrictions will make it difficult to keep all of the homegrown talent in the Bay Area.
The 49ers have been embroiled in contract negotiations with star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who is seeking a long-term contract extension as he enters the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. After the 49ers elected to pick up the fifth-year option on his contract last offseason, Aiyuk is set to earn $14.1 million in 2024.
Spotrac's contract estimations place Aiyuk's market value among the highest-paid wide receivers in the league. That leaves the Niners in a difficult place, especially when they already have a significant wide receiver contract on their payroll.
Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson reset wide receiver market with a record-breaking contract extension last week. Jefferson's deal will undoubtedly have a trickle-down effect on Aiyuk's contract, but the Niners are reportedly using Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's contract as a benchmark for Aiyuk's deal.
NFL insider suggests 49ers will sign Brandon Aiyuk, trade Deebo Samuel
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer suggested that San Francisco could sign Aiyuk to a long-term contract extension and trade wide receiver Deebo Samuel instead.
"My guess is that ... the Niners will find a way to get [a deal] done with Brandon Aiyuk, which would lead (either before the season or after it) to the exit of Deebo Samuel," Breer wrote on Thursday.
Keeping both Samuel and Aiyuk could prove to be difficult on an offense that already hosts lucrative deals for running back Christian McCaffrey, tight end George Kittle, and left tackle Trent Williams. With a looming contract extension for quarterback Brock Purdy, the Niners could be forced to choose between their two wideouts.
Moving on from Aiyuk would be simpler, but trading Samuel instead could be better for San Francisco.
San Francisco signed Samuel to a three-year, $71.5 million contract in 2022, when he was considered to be the best wide receiver on the team. While Samuel has continued to be regarded as the better wide receiver, Aiyuk quietly proved to be a much more vital part of the Niners offense in 2023.
Aiyuk has improved each year since he was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Samuel, meanwhile, hasn't been able to replicate the production of his career-best season in 2021, with injuries forcing the dynamic wideout to miss six games in the last two seasons.
Aiyuk finished the 2023 season with 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns.
The 49ers rounded out their wide receiver room this offseason by selecting wide receiver Ricky Pearsall with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and signing wide receiver Jauan Jennings.