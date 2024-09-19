49ers may have worse injury luck than rival Rams with latest George Kittle, Charvarius Ward updates
By Lior Lampert
The San Francisco 49ers saw the Los Angeles Rams' extensive list of injuries ahead of their Week 3 matchup and upped the ante.
49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle and Pro Bowl cornerback Charvarius Ward both sat out of Thursday's practice. A hamstring issue sidelined the former, while the latter tended to hamstring/knee ailments, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The statuses of Kittle and Ward bear watching heading into San Fran's upcoming contest in Los Angeles. Both are suddenly questionable -- and perhaps closer to doubtful -- given the timing of the news.
Going from full practice participation on Wednesday to not partaking in the following training session is an ominous sign for Kittle and Ward. Either the Niners are being cautious with two of their best players, or they're seriously hurt.
Nick Wagoner, who covers the 49ers for ESPN, noted that the severity of Kittle/Ward's respective injuries is "unclear at the moment." The veteran seam stretcher is reportedly "experiencing tightness in his hamstring." Meanwhile, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said the standout defensive back felt "soreness," prompting the team to hold him out of practice.
Being without either or both of Kittle and Ward would further complicate matters for the 49ers. Already down superstar running back Christian McCaffrey (injured reserve, calf/Achilles) and Deebo Samuel (calf), their offense may lose another critical playmaker. Moreover, the shutdown corner's availability will significantly influence the San Francisco secondary.
Kittle caught seven of his eight targets for 76 yards and a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2. He impacts the game as a pass-catcher and extension of San Francisco's offensive line/rushing attack. Should he sit versus the Rams, Eric Saubert is next on the depth chart.
Ward is one of the best defenders in football, particularly in coverage. His 23 pass deflections led the league last year, highlighting his importance to the Niners' unit.
Ultimately, Shanahan left the door open for Kittle and Ward to suit up. Nonetheless, neither will ostensibly be 100 percent healthy if they play.