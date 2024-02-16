5 2025 free agents the New York Mets can sign with Pete Alonso’s money
If the New York Mets re-sign Pete Alonso, great. If not, there are other compelling options in the 2025 free agent class.
4. Zack Wheeler can reinvigorate Mets' rotation
The Mets blew up the MLB trade deadline last season, shipping Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers and Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros. It was a hard reset for a team essentially ready to admit failure. Now, a new team president in David Stearns is tasked with bringing New York back to prominence. That starts with getting the pitching staff up to par.
Kodai Senga was electric as a 30-year-old rookie, but he alone cannot lead the Mets rotation. Every true contender has at least one top-line ace, if not multiple. The Mets could find one in their own division who just so happens to be one of their former starters in Zack Wheeler, whose uncertain future with the Philadelphia Phillies provides the perfect opportunity for New York.
The expectation is that Wheeler and Philadelphia discuss an extension. This winter was proof that even if the Phillies can't land a deal prior to free agency, the front office can still put together a competitive offer once the market opens up. They prevented Aaron Nola from bolting to the Braves with a $172 million offer. That said, if Wheeler becomes available, New York has far greater spending power than Atlanta. This move would accomplish two things — improve the pitching staff, and weaken arguably their stiffest opponent in the NL East.
Wheeler finished last season with a 13-6 record in 32 starts, posting a 3.61 ERA and 1.078 WHIP with 212 strikeouts in 192.0 innings pitched. He finished sixth in NL Cy Young voting and even notched his first Gold Glove. The Phillies would hate to lose Wheeler, but the Mets would surely love to pry him away from a division foe. It's an intriguing possibility.