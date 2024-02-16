5 2025 free agents the New York Mets can sign with Pete Alonso’s money
If the New York Mets re-sign Pete Alonso, great. If not, there are other compelling options in the 2025 free agent class.
3. Mets can upgrade first base with Paul Goldschmidt signing
Don't look now, but Paul Goldschmidt has essentially admitted that he's not thinking about a contract extension with the St. Louis Cardinals. That doesn't mean it can't or won't happen — or that he won't simply re-sign in St. Louis next winter, when all the chips are on the table. But, right now, Goldy is a free agent-to-be.
Now, the Mets should think long and hard before moving from 29-year-old Alonso to 36-year-old Goldschmidt. The age difference is a huge factor, especially for a Mets team building toward the future. That said, there's a chance Goldy's contract ends up being more palatable. He won't be able to command the same 10 or 11-year commitment Alonso will. The Mets can punt on the backend of an Alonso deal and bank on Goldschmidt maintaining his All-Star production for the next few years at least.
Again, in terms of pure financial liquidity, the Mets can outstrip anybody. Goldschmidt is one year removed from winning National League MVP. He finished top-10 in MVP voting five times before finally taking home the prestigous honor. A seven-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner at first base, Goldschmidt's resumé stacks up with the best of the best.
Last season was a step back for Goldschmidt and the entire Cards team. He slashed .268/.363/.447 with 25 home runs and 80 RBI in 593 AB. The Mets will have to weigh the possibility that Alonso is a better performer at the plate moving forward. Goldschmidt has reached the age where a prolonged decline is possible — maybe even inevitable. But, when considering the potential difference in contract length, not to mention Goldschmidt's long track record of MVP-level production, he's a name the Mets should at least keep tabs on.