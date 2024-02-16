5 2025 free agents the New York Mets can sign with Pete Alonso’s money
If the New York Mets re-sign Pete Alonso, great. If not, there are other compelling options in the 2025 free agent class.
2. Mets can swipe Max Fried from the Braves
Well, let's call a spade a spade. The Atlanta Braves aren't going to extend Max Fried. It feels less likely by the day, and we all know how Alex Anthopoulos operates. If Fried isn't re-upped midseason, the odds of his departure increase tenfold. Fried struggled through injuries last season, but he's one of the sharpest arms in the MLB when healthy. The Mets' scouting deparment should be all over Fried and the Braves' bullpen in 2024.
Fried only managed 14 starts last season, but even disrupted by multiple injury-related absences, the 30-year-old performed at a high level. He finished the season with an 8-1 record, posting a 2.55 ERA and 1.133 WHIP with 80 strikeouts in 77.2 innings pitched. If not for injuries, the gifted southpaw would have been right back in the All-Star race and the Cy Young conversation. He finished second in voting for baseball's most prestigious pitching award the season prior.
The Braves hate the Mets, and vice versa. So, what better way for New York to torture their arch rivals than by netting a fan-favorite pitcher in free agency. New York has the cash to burn and the need for another arm atop their rotation. Fried would immediately slot in as the Mets' No. 1 ace with a chance to prove his mettle against the Braves several times per season.
What he lacks in overpowering velocity, Fried makes up for with dirty movement and precise location control. He finished in the 97th percentile for ground-ball rate (59.2 percent) last season and his average exit velocity (86.5 MPH) landed in the 91st percentile. Fried encourages soft contact and lets his defense take care of business, in addition to a healthy dose of swings and misses. He is one of the most well-rounded pitchers in the sport. The only real concern is health, but the Mets should be in the risk-taking business with their wallet.