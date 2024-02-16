5 2025 free agents the New York Mets can sign with Pete Alonso’s money
If the New York Mets re-sign Pete Alonso, great. If not, there are other compelling options in the 2025 free agent class.
1. Mets can pull off an absolute stunner and move Gerrit Cole across town
Why not at least consider the possibility?
Gerrit Cole has the opportunity to opt out of his contract and test the market in 2025. His agent is — you guessed it — Scott Boras, so he almost definitely will. The New York Yankees made Cole the highest-paid pitcher in MLB history a few years ago. Now, the Los Angeles Dodgers one-upped them in the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes. Cole is unlikely to receive the same total contract value at 34 years old, but the Mets can improve upon his $36 million annual income. That is, assuming the front office commits the necessary resources.
Cole is plenty comfortable with the Yankees, where he is clearly appreciated. The Yankees essentially punted on Yamamoto because they didn't want to pay a pitcher more than Cole. That's an endearing show of support, if a potential miscalculation. That said, money talks. If the Mets can outbid the Yankees, Cole wouldn't even have to relocate. He would just need to take a new subway route to the ballpark.
Last season was Cole's best to date. He finally claimed the AL Cy Young award, posting the lowest ERA in the league (2.63) to go along with a 0.981 WHIP and 222 strikeouts in 209.0 innings pitched (also a league-best mark). He is widely considered one of, if not the best pitcher in baseball. Even at 34 years old, the Mets should make every overture necessary to get Cole on the phone.
While stealing Wheeler or Fried from a division rival would be sweet, stealing Cole from the Yankees might be the ultimate cause for celebration in Mets World. Think about the opportunity to clown Yankee fans. That shouldn't necessarily motivate the front office, but it should motivate the fanbase to motivate the front office.